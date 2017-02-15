Craig Kimbrel looks forward to better 2017

FORT MEYERS, Fla. (WHDH) — Red Sox pitcher Craig Kimbrel is getting his first workouts in with other pitchers and catchers at spring training and he said he is hoping for a better season this year.

Kimbrel had his fair share of troubles in his first season with the Red Sox. He told 7News he is now using how last season ended as motivation for this year.

“It was tough. After the game in the locker room, we all had a sense of we didn’t feel like the season should be over with,” said Kimbrel. “And you can definitely tell for some of the guys showing up, with the mentality of ‘we’re ready to go.’ We feel like we were just here. That’s a good feeling.”

Red Sox manager John Farrell called Kimbrel a “dominant closer” and said the team expects him to keep that up this season.

