Danny Amendola takes pay cut to stay in New England, report says

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola has reportedly agreed to take a pay cut, which will allow him to remain in New England next season.

Amendola, 31, was scheduled to make $6 million in 2017. According to ESPN’s Field Yates, he agreed to restructure his contract and will now make significantly less money.

A league source told Yates that Amendola will earn $1.6 million.

Amendola caught 23 passes and scored four touchdowns last season. He’s won two Super Bowls since joining the Patriots.

