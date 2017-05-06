David Ortiz, Patriots players taking in Kentucky Derby

CHURCHILL DOWNS, KY (WHDH) — The Kentucky Derby is a festive atmosphere for fans and celebrities alike, and a few notable Boston sports figures are enjoying the atmosphere.

Retired Red Sox slugger David Ortiz posted a photo on Instagram from Churchill Downs sporting a fashionable suit and hat, a bowtie, and his traditional bling.

Having so much😃…… A post shared by David Ortiz (@davidortiz) on May 6, 2017 at 9:02am PDT

Tom Brady also posted a photo of himself and David Ortiz at the Derby.

🐎🐎🐎 A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on May 6, 2017 at 11:17am PDT

Meanwhile, Patriots quarterback Jacoby Brissett posted a photo of the team’s three QBs together taking in the sights and sounds from the Derby — Brissett, Jimmy Garoppolo, and Tom Brady.

Wolves with Horses! LETSGOOOOOO A post shared by Jacoby Brissett (@jbrissett7) on May 6, 2017 at 11:18am PDT

Brissett also posted a photo with Garoppolo and Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman.

Issa derby! A post shared by Jacoby Brissett (@jbrissett7) on May 6, 2017 at 11:22am PDT

The 143rd Kentucky Derby posts at 6:46 p.m.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)