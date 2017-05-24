David Ortiz reenacts Boston movies for charity

BOSTON (WHDH) - David Ortiz appears in a new fundraising video for the David Ortiz Children’s Fund, where he decides to take a crack at acting by recreating some classic Boston movies.

Ortiz teamed up with Omaze, inviting fans to enter a contest where the winner will join him in Boston when the Red Sox retire his number next month. The winner will also get an autographed Ortiz jersey and will even get to give him a hug before watching the Red Sox game.

To promote the contest, “Big Papi Productions” released a tribute to Boston movies, all starring Ortiz. Big Papi recreated scenes from “The Town,” “The Departed,” “Good Will Hunting” and even the Red Sox-themed movie “Fever Pitch.”

Watch Ortiz’s acting attempts here.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)