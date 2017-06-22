David Ortiz roasted by friends, fellow athletes at House of Blues

BOSTON (WHDH) — One day before the Red Sox retire his number, David Ortiz got roasted by friends and fellow athletes at the House of Blues near Fenway Park.

Those who roasted Ortiz included comedian Lenny Clarke, “Captain America: Civil War” actor Anthony Mackie, former teammate Dustin Pedroia and Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski. Laughs and groans were heard throughout the crowd as Ortiz was ribbed for, among other things, his weight and his sometimes shaky grasp on English.

The jokes were all for a great cause, as the event raised money for the David Ortiz Children’s Fund.

Earlier Thursday, the city of Boston renamed the Yawkey Way Extension outside Fenway Park as David Ortiz Way.

