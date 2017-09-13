David Ortiz signs deal to remain part of Red Sox organization

BOSTON (WHDH) — David Ortiz signed a long-term deal that will maked him an active part of the Red Sox organization.

In his new role, Ortiz will be a mentor for current players and make special appearances on behalf of the Red Sox. He will also be working in a business development capacity for Fenway Sports Management.

Red Sox owner John Henry called Ortiz “family” and said he could not think of a better representative for the Red Sox.

“It feels like I never left,” said Ortiz, who played 14 seasons with the Red Sox.

