David Ortiz takes on water aerobics in new John Hancock ad

BOSTON (WHDH) - Red Sox legend David Ortiz is keeping busy in retirement, joining a water aerobics class in a new ad for John Hancock.

In the ad, Ortiz visits a public pool and joins a group of women in the water workout.

The ad is part of a new campaign from John Hancock that seeks to answer the question, “What should I do now that I’m retired?” Ortiz left the decision to his fans and took on water aerobics, thanks to a suggestion he got.

Ortiz also asked his classmates for their advice on what to do in retirement.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)