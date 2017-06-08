David Ortiz tries working as librarian in new ad

BOSTON (WHDH) - BOSTON (WHDH) — Retired Red Sox star David Ortiz is moving onto another job in retirement, this time as a librarian.

As part of an ad campaign with John Hancock, Ortiz is taking suggestions from fans on what he can do now that he is retired. One fan suggested he try working at the library.

Ortiz read books to children and catalogued books. He also strictly enforced the library’s quiet rules and asked patrons for their retirement advice.

In his first post-retirement experience suggested by a fan, Ortiz joined a water aerobics class.

