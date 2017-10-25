David Ortiz World Series beard clippings to be auctioned off again

BOSTON (WHDH) — Anyone who ever wanted a piece of Big Papi will soon have the chance again.

Clippings from David Ortiz’s World Series beard from 2013 are back on the auction block. The clippings originally sold after the 2013 championship season.

The auction comes with the beard trimmer used by Ortiz, along with his autograph. Last time it was auctioned off, the facial hair sold for nearly $11,000.

