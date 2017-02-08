Dion Lewis and LeGarrette Blount meet fans at Modell’s in Medford

MEDFORD, MA (WHDH) - Hundreds of Patriots fans lined up at the Modell’s in Medford Wednesday to meet Patriots players Dion Lewis and LaGarrette Blount.

The running backs greeted fans and signed footballs, pictures and other Patriots gear.

“I’m just happy I could give them what they want and sign autographs and show them my appreciation,” said Lewis.

The event started at 5:30 p.m. but some Patriots fans said they got there as early as noon to line up.

