Dustin Pedroia to miss start of 2018 season after knee surgery

BOSTON (WHDH) — Dustin Pedroia will miss the start of the 2018 season after undergoing knee surgery Wednesday.

Pedroia, 34, underwent surgery on his left knee Twednesday. He will be out approximately seven months and will miss the opening of the season for the first time since 2006.

Pedroia had surgery on the same knee he reinjured in April, when Baltimore’s Manny Machado slide hard into second base.

This is the second consecutive off-season Pedroia has had surgery on his left knee. He is expected to return around Memorial Day.