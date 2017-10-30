ESPN: Patriots trade Jimmy Garoppolo to 49ers

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WHDH) – ESPN is reporting that the Patriots have traded quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to the San Francisco 49ers.

ESPN reports that that 49ers will give the Patriots a second round pick in the 2018 NFL Entry Draft in exchange.

Garoppolo, who will turn 26 this week, was selected by the Patriots in the second round of the 2014 NFL Entry Draft out of Eastern Illinois.

