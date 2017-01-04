Ex-Patriots corner Ty Law named 2017 Hall of Fame finalist

Former New England Patriots corner Ty Law has been named a 2017 finalist for the NFL Hall of Fame.

Law, who played with the Patriots from 1995-2004, was a defensive starter for three Super Bowl victories in 2001, 2003 and 2004.

The former first-round pick led the NFL in interceptions in 1998 with nine. He was previously elected to the NFL’s All-Decade Team for the 2000’s.

Law totaled 53 interceptions over the course of his 15-year career, earning five trips to the Pro Bowl.

The 2017 Hall of Fame class includes seven players who are finalists for the first time.

Brian Dawkins, Jason Taylor and LaDanian Tomlinson are first-year eligible nominees.

The class of 2017 will be elected on Feb. 4. Inductions are slated to be held on Aug. 5 in Canton, Ohio.

