EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ (WHDH) — Fans are sending a giant-sized message to the New York Giants.

Three billboards reading “Big Blue Shame On You” popped up in New Jersey.

The digital billboards went up after Giants coach Ben McAdoo said Eli Manning will be benched this weekend.

Instead, Geno Smith will serve as starting quarterback this Sunday.

The Giants are in the middle of one of their worst seasons ever.

The struggling franchise is just two-and-nine and have already been eliminated from playoff contention.

The billboard company reports the frustrated fan or fans who paid for the ads asked to remain anonymous.

