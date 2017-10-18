Fans shaken up by Celtics star Hayward’s gruesome injury in season opener

BOSTON (WHDH) - The severity of new Celtics star forward Gordon Hayward’s injury was obvious to anyone in the stadium, shaking up many in the stands.

In Cleveland, fans felt remorse for Hayward as he broke his left ankle during his first game with the Celtics.

“Just feel bad for him, man. I can’t believe it,” one fan said.

Across the street from Hayward’s home court in Boston, people expressed the same feeling.

“I’m heartbroken for him, man. He really wanted to come here,” another fan said. “Six minutes into the new season; he’s done. You can only pray for a speedy recovery.”

Hayward arrived back in Boston late Tuesday night and headed straight to the hospital.

Fans are wishing him well and are wondering what’s next for the Celtics season.

“We’re going to have to rethink what the Celtics are going to do. They still have a lot of talent, so they maybe could put something together. We’ll have to see,” said one fan.

