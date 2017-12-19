GREEN BAY, WI (WHDH) — Green Bay Packers fans gathered at Lambeau Field Monday morning to shovel some snow.

About 600 people were called to the stadium.

The Packers want a snow-free stadium ahead of their Saturday home game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Shovelers have to be at least 18 years old and will be paid $10 an hour.

The team even provided their own shovels.

