Fans upset about anthem protests burn Patriots gear in Swansea

SWANSEA, Mass. (WHDH) — Patriots fans who said they are mad about their team demonstrating during the national anthem burned their gear in Swansea Thursday night.

Mark Shane said he will burn the jerseys of players who kneeled during Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans. He said the reason behind the burning is the use of the national anthem as a “political football,” saying people do not go to football games for politics.

“There’s a time and a place for that, do not do it on the field,” said one woman at the burning. “I want to watch a football game. If I want to watch a protest, I’ll turn on the news.”

Shane invited other outraged Patriots fans to join the burning and many showed up to throw t-shirts and other merchandise onto the fire pit. Shane decorated his yard with American flags and balloons and the crowd that showed up waved Americans flags and chanted “USA.” The national anthem was also sung.

“We’ve done our jobs as veterans and I think these younger people should realize that’s how come they’re playing and making all of their big dollars,” said one man who attended.

Shane said he will probably be cited and fined, since the fire department said he did not have a permit to burn anything. He said the shirts that did not burn will be donated to charity and to hurricane victims in Puerto Rico.

People in Swansea throw Patriots shirts in the fire. #7News pic.twitter.com/0vl5YaFuMS — Eric Kane (@EricKaneTV) September 28, 2017

