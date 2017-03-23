FBI announces stolen Tom Brady jerseys returned to Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - The FBI announced Thursday that the jerseys stolen from Tom Brady in the team’s two most recent Super Bowl victories have been returned to the Patriots team facilities in Foxboro.

The FBI Boston Twitter account posted a photo of two agents posting with the team’s five Super Bowl trophies as well as Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

In a statement, the FBI said it is “pleased to return the jerseys worn by New England Patriots MVP Tom Brady during Super Bowl 49 and Super Bowl 51 to the New England Patriots and National Football League.”

The FBI went on to thank their field offices in Chicago, Phoenix, and Houston in assisting with the investigation.

An investigation was launched after Brady’s jersey went missing in the moments after Super Bowl LI, which the Patriots won in overtime over the Atlanta Falcons, 34-28, in February.

The NFL said the jersey was found in “possession of a credentialed member of the international media,” and authorities were investigating Monday whether a former Mexican tabloid newspaper executive played a role in the theft.

It wasn’t the only piece of memorabilia recovered: Authorities found a Brady jersey that had gone missing after the Patriots’ 2015 Super Bowl win over the Seattle Seahawks. A helmet belonging to a Denver Broncos player was also discovered, NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said.

Houston police investigators relied on a tip from an informant to trace the jersey, estimated to be worth about $500,000, to Mexico.

Brady, in a statement from his agent, Don Yee, expressed gratitude to investigators but said he hadn’t yet been reunited with the jerseys.

“I am happy my jerseys from SB 49 and SB 51 have been recovered, and I want to thank all of the law enforcement agencies involved,” Brady said. “I know they worked hard on this case — and it is very much appreciated. Hopefully when I get the jerseys back I can make something very positive come from this experience.”

Patriots owner Robert Kraft issued a statement after the jerseys were returned to Foxboro.

“We want to thank the FBI, the Mexican authorities and the many different local agencies that were involved in the investigation and ultimate recovery of Tom Brady’s Super Bowl LI jersey. Working along with the Patriots and NFL security, those agencies collectively coordinated an investigation that also led to the recovery of Tom’s missing Super Bowl XLIX jersey. It was great to have both jerseys returned to Gillette Stadium today. I don’t know that any agency could have accomplished this independently, but collectively multiple agencies – both in the U.S. and in Mexico – worked together to achieve the goal of retrieving the stolen property. It is another example of the importance of teamwork and what can be accomplished when everyone works together. We appreciate the effort of everyone involved and look forward to returning these jerseys to Tom when he gets back to New England.”

#FBI visits NFL's Gillette Stadium to return recovered Super Bowl jerseys worn by @Patriots MVP Tom Brady ​https://t.co/BBAA8T3pSg pic.twitter.com/3XZBm77cau — FBI Boston (@FBIBoston) March 23, 2017

