Fenway Park announces improvements ahead of season opener

BOSTON (WHDH) - Ahead of the 2017 season opener for the Boston Red Sox, officials have announced changes and improvements to America’s oldest ballpark.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh toured Fenway Park Thursday and was the first to sign the newly refurbished “Pesky Pole,” the right-field foul pole made famous by iconic Red Sox outfielder Johnny Pesky. The pole underwent structural repairs this offseason.

In addition, both home and visitor’s dugouts were expanded, which also allowed for new rows of seats — a total of 124 seats added. The project also added antannae systems for ballpark WiFi.

The players’ batting cage was improved with lighting and televisions as well.

A new bar area, called “Tully’s Tavern,” was built in the right field grandstand area in partnership with Tullamore D.E.W. Irish Whiskey that includes stools, tables, and standing rooms spaces with TV screens as well as a full-service bar. Seats for the new area can be purchased from between $35 to $75.

Other improvements include new suits, a video board, a virtual reality batting cage, and other assorted park improvements.

New items at the park’s concession stands include Regina Pizzeria, the official pizza of the Red Sox, and a new creation from Strega — a meatball-in-a-bread-cone. Yankee Lobster will offer lobster rolls, and Savenor’s Market will feature a short rib grilled cheese sandwich among other items.

New and healthier items for kids, including a build-your-own-salad and fruit bar, are also available. Aramark’s test kitchen will continue featuring items such as lobster melts and surf & turf.

In addition, Tasty Burger is adding a restaurant in the Right Field Concourse.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)