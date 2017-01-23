Former BC quarterback Matt Ryan to play in Super Bowl for Falcons

NEWTON, MA (WHDH) - A player on the Atlanta Falcons with ties to New England will also be playing in Super Bowl LI in Houston – former Boston College Eagle Matt Ryan.

Ryan, the Falcons’ quarterback, played at Boston College from 2004 to 2007. He led the Eagles to a number 2 ranking in the country, the highest ranking BC has ever reached and something that has not been replicated since.

“Matt was a typical college kid. But he was very focused, very competitive,” said Ryan’s former coach at BC, Barry Gallup.

BC retired Ryan’s jersey this past November. Joining him at the ceremony was his family and wife Sarah. The couple met at BC when he was on the football team and she was the captain of the women’s basketball team.

Gallup said Ryan has a lot in common with Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, especially because both were not high recruits in the NFL. With both in the Super Bowl, Gallup said he will just “enjoy the game.”

