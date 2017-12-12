LOS ANGELES (WHDH) — Three former NFL stars are suspended from the NFL Network amid allegations of sexual harassment.

Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk, former Patriots player Heath Evans and former Steelers player Ike Taylor have all been suspended, according to Bloomberg News who obtained a copy of an amended lawsuit filed in Los Angeles County Court.

Bloomberg News reported that a former wardrobe stylist at the NFL Network said she was sexually harassed by the on-air talent, a former executive producer and an NFL talent coordinator.

Taylor, also an analyst, allegedly sent this woman “sexually inappropriate” pictures of himself and a video of him in the shower.

Evans, another analyst, reportedly sent nude pictures of himself, made sexual advances and comments.

Former NFL Network analysts Donovan McNabb and Warren Sapp were also named.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)