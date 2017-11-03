BOSTON (WHDH) - A former New England Patriots player will make an announcement about CTE at Boston University.

Springfield native Nick Boniconti played 15 years in the NFL, including his first six years with the Patriots.

He also played on the undefeated Miami Dolphins team in 1972.

Boniconti has said in the past that he believes he has symptoms of the degenerative brain disease following repeated hits to the head.

