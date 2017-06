FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WHDH) — Preparations are underway at Gillette Stadium ahead of this weekend’s Monster Jam show.

To get ready for the monster truck show, 250 truckloads of dirt were unloaded inside Gillette. Around 500 man hours will be needed to get the stadium ready.

The first Monster Jam show will take plan on Saturday at 7 p.m.

