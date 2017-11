(WHDH) — The list of people being called to testify in the Colin Kaepernick collusion case continues to grow.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell will be deposed as a part of the case.

Goodell will also have to turn over his email and cellphone records.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones will be deposed as well.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)