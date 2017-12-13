Gordon Hayward plays video games with teens at Boys & Girls Club

BOSTON (WHDH) — Celtics star Gordon Hayward paid a visit to the Boston Boys & Girls Club Wednesday, where he played video games with some teenagers and shared some important messages.

Hayward, a video game enthusiast, said he was happy to spend some time hanging out with kids and playing video games, saying they are two of his favorite things to do. Hayward showed up without his walking boot on for the first time after his leg injury during the season opener. He wore an ankle brace as he played video games and answered questions from the teens.

Hayward talked about setting goals and overcoming setbacks, advising the group about the importance of setting goals.

“You have to sacrifice a little bit and I think if you do those things, anything for sure is possible. It’s how I was able to get to where I am today,” said Hayward.

