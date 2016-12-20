Greiss has 48 saves, Lee scores 2, Islanders beat Bruins 4-2

Thomas Greiss stopped 48 shots, Anders Lee scored twice and had an assist, and the New York Islanders beat the Boston Bruins 4-2 Tuesday night to snap a five-game winless streak.

Thomas Hickey and Nikolay Kulemin also scored for the Islanders in their first win since beating St. Louis on Dec. 8. New York was outscored 24-12 while going 0-4-1 in the five games since.

Greiss took a shutout into the third period and was able to hold off the Bruins after they pulled to 3-2 on goals by Anton Blidh and Dominic Moore. Greiss made 23 saves in the third period and got a little cushion when Lee scored a power-play goal with 6:58 left to put the Islanders back up two.

Blidh’s goal 3:04 into the third was the first of his career and Moore scored at 7:12.

The Bruins lost for the fourth time in their last five at home, and now play nine of their next 11 on the road.

Boston outshot New York 50-29, but could not recover after the Islanders scored the first three goals.

Tuukka Rask started in goal for Boston but was pulled after Kulemin’s goal 6:18 into the second period gave New York a 3-0 lead.

Rask allowed three goals on just 13 shots, though the third goal took a funny bounce off the end boards and bounced right to Kulemin, who poked it between Rask’s pad and the post. Anton Khudobin stopped 15 of 16 shots in relief.

The goalie change did seem to get the Bruins’ attention. Boston played much of the rest of the second in New York’s zone and continued to pressure the Islanders throughout the third.

NOTES: RW David Pastrnak, who leads Boston with 19 goals, missed his second straight game after having surgery on his right elbow Friday. The Bruins said Pastrnak will be re-evaluated on a day-to-day basis. … Blidh made his NHL debut on Dec. 6 against Buffalo and scored his first career goal in his seventh game. … New York D Dennis Seidenberg played his first game back in Boston since signing with the Islanders as a free agent Sept. 28. The Bruins welcomed him back with a video tribute in the first period.

UP NEXT

Islanders: Host Buffalo on Friday.

Bruins: At Florida on Thursday in the first of four straight on the road.

