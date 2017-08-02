BOSTON (WHDH) - The Super Bowl champs were back out on the practice field Wednesday for training camp a day after two players got into a fight on the turf.

Tight end Rob Gronkowski spoke with 7News and revealed his new training regimen.

Pats superstar, 28-year-old Rob Gronkowski, has his fair share of fun on and off the field. When it comes to fitness, however, he’s taking a different approach by following in Tom Brady’s footsteps.

“First, second year in the league, I could just go home and I used to just not really do anything,” said Gronk.

“But now as you get older, it just felt like it was that time in my career where I just really needed to focus on it and go to the next level or else I could’ve possibly been out of the door,” he continued.

Gronk wants to play as long as possible. After missing dozens of games because of injuries, he is changing his workout routine and diet.

“The dinners are super healthy, I mean but after this type of workout, you feen for that type of stuff and that’s when you want all those nutrients and you want to eat it,” said Gronk. “So, he cooks them for me, I eat them.”

Bill Belichick said Brady’s training isn’t for everyone.

“What’s right for one person isn’t necessarily right for the next person. Not saying it’s wrong, but maybe there’s something better we can do for the other person,” said Belichick.

As for Brady, who is turning 40 Thursday, Gronk plans to give him plenty of birthday gifts.

“You get him touchdowns, gotta catch the ball, that’s all he wants,” said Gronk.

