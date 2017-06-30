Nike is calling time out on Rob Gronkowski. The company says his new logo is too similar to their Air Jordan “Jumpman” logo.

Nike says Gronk’s logo could be confusing because it looks a little too familiar.

Gronkowski is a spokesman for the company.

ESPN reports the shoe and apparel giant has filed a complaint with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

Some Gronk fans in Boston thought Nike’s opposition was overblown.

“Obviously not really similar…Gronk has his classic spike, Michael Jordan has his dunk. I think it’s a lot to do with nothing,” said one fan.

Others who spoke with 7News said the silhouettes could be confusing.

Gronk has until Aug. 5 to respond to the company’s complaint. 7News reached out to Nike, who said they hope they can work this out to everyone’s satisfaction.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)