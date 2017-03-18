SPRINGFIELD, MA (WHDH) - The best of the best in the Bay State was in Springfield for the high school basketball state championship on Saturday.

In the boy’s division one title game, Cambridge beat out Franklin, 70-43.

In the girl’s division one title game, Springfield Central defeated Braintree 61-45.

Watch the video above to see the highlights from those and all other Mass. high school championships.

