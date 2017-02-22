Hockey banner raised to the rafters upside down

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WHDH) — A special event meant to honor an Indiana hockey team’s former player got off to a wrong start.

The Fort Wayne Komets were retiring Colin Chaulk’s number 91 before Saturday’s game against the team he now coaches. When the banner was revealed, it was hanging upside down.

The ceremony continued with the banner raised to the rafters while hanging the wrong way. It was turned the right way for pictures after was fixed during the game’s first intermission.

