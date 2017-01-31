Houston native Martellus Bennett visits old high school

HOUSTON (WHDH) — Patriots tight end and Houston native Martellus Bennett, in town for the Super Bowl, paid a visit Tuesday to his high school.

Bennett spoke with students, getting them excited for the Super Bowl, and even got to see his former basketball coach. When he was a high school senior, he caught a team high of 42 catches.

Bennett was a highly-recruited athlete out of high school when he was a senior in 2005. He ended up going to Texas A&M for college.

