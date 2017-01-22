PITTSBURGH (AP) — An issue with the ice forced the Pittsburgh Penguins and Boston Bruins to halt play with 6:26 remaining in the first period.

Maintenance crews initially came out during a stoppage for repairs on the ice along the boards near the Penguins’ bench. The crews completed work and left the ice, only to return for additional work.

Players then left the ice and returned to their respective dressing rooms as the first intermission started early.

The teams are expected to finish the final 6:26, followed by a 60-second intermission before resuming the second period. Pittsburgh held an 11-3 advantage in shots during a scoreless game before the stoppage.

