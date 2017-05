NEW YORK (AP) — Boston guard Isaiah Thomas has been fined $25,000 for inappropriate language toward a fan during the Celtics’ Game 4 loss at Washington.

The NBA announced the fine Wednesday.

Game 5 is Wednesday night in Boston. The second-round series is tied 2-2.

