Isaiah Thomas visits Boston school to honor students

BOSTON (WHDH) - Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas visited the Eliot K-8 School in Boston Thursday to honor students as part of the team’s “Celtics Stay In School” program.

Thomas spoke to the children at an assembly about following their dreams. He was joined by Celtics mascot, Lucky the Leprechaun

The Celtics’ program works to improve attendance in the Boston Public Schools system. Students at the Eliot School showed the most improved attendance in a contest, earning them a visit from Thomas.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)