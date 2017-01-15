Jackie Bradley Jr. stepped up to the plate and took a pie to the face. It was all to help raise aware for Gastroparesis.

Bradley Jr. joined many of his teammates to take part in the challenge.

Earlier in the week, Red Sox ace David Price joined in on the fun. He posted a video of himself accepting the challenge.

Andrew Belliveau, the campaign founder, was inspired by the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge.

He realized how much awareness it raised and wanted to do the same for Gastroparesis.

(Copyright (c) 2016 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)