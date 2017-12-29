James Harrison releases statement on time with Pittsburgh, signing with New England

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - New Patriots linebacker James Harrison released a statement Friday morning on Instagram detailing his side of the end of his tenure with the Pittsburgh Steelers and signing with New England.

In a post on Instagram, in which Harrison said it would be his only comment on the matter, the 14-year pro detailed what he said were the circumstances leading up to his release.

Harrison, who has spent nearly his entire career with the Steelers, said, “If anybody thought I signed a two year deal with a team in the NFL at age 39 to sit on the bench and collect a check and a participation trophy, they’re mistaken.”

Harrison went on to say that he asked for more playing time and was denied, so he asked to be released. He said in his statement that he was told he would receive more playing time for Pittsburgh, but that playing time never came.

After being inactive for a game in the middle of the season, Harrison says he dressed for a game and assumed he was going to play but received zero snaps. He again said he asked for his release but was told the team would not honor the request.

Then, a few days later, Harrison was released by the team.

“I cleared waivers, and they didn’t call,” Harrison said. “New England called.”

“Maybe I didn’t handle my frustration the best that I could’ve,” he said. “If you haven’t learned anything about me over the lats 16 years, I’m a competitor to my core. I live and breathe competition.

“At the end of the day, they made a business decision, and so did I.”

Harrison signed with the Patriots earlier this week. He appeared in five games for Pittsburgh this season.

You can see his entire statement below.

This will be my only comment.

