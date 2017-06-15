Julian Edelman and Jimmy Garoppolo surprise students in Hanover

HANOVER, Mass. (WHDH) — Two Patriots players surprised students by paying a visit to two schools in Hanover.

Edelman and Garoppolo arrived at both schools in style, by traveling in a helicopter. Edelman read his children’s book “Flying High” to children at Central and Cedar elementary schools.

Edelman documented the whole trip on social media, including when he got sent to the principal’s office for “misbehavior.”

