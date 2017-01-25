Maine man one of 3 who has attended every Super Bowl

KENNEBUNK, Maine (WHDH) — A man from Maine is a member of a very exclusive club — the “Never Missed a Super Bowl Club.”

Don Crisman is one of three people in the country who have been to every Super Bowl game since 1967. His ticket to the first game between the Green Bay Packers and the Kansas City Chiefs cost only $12. After attending around a dozen Super Bowls, Crisman and the others decided to make it official.

“Call ourselves the Never Miss a Super Bowl Club. And that’s when the name was adopted. I think it was Super Bowl XII,” said Crisman. “We were having a beer on Bourbon Street, as I recall.”

Crisman said he promised his wife he would stop after 50 Super Bowls but the three friends said they cannot stop now.

“I didn’t think 50 was achievable but lo and behold, we did it,” said Crisman. The two other members of the Never Missed a Super Bowl Club are Tom Henschel, of Pittsburgh, and Larry Jacobson, of San Francisco.

Crisman said his favorite Super Bowl was Super Bowl III, when Joe Namath pulled off what is considered to be one of the greatest upsets in sports history. As a Patriots fan, Crisman said his other favorites are Super Bowl XXXVI, when the Patriots won their first, and Super Bowl XLIX for Malcolm Butler’s play.

“When the Patriots are in, of course that’s special,” said Crisman. “It’s also more stressful. You’re thinking about the outcome all week long.”

Crisman said while he loves going to the Super Bowl, he does not really care about the halftime shows.

“I didn’t even know who Coldplay was last year,” said Crisman.

