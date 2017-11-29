Marcus Smart hosts Boston event for his charity that benefits hospitalized children

BOSTON (WHDH) — Celtics guard Marcus Smart hosted an event in Boston Wednesday night that raised money for his charity that is dedicated to helping children in the hospital.

The event held at Towne Stove and Spirits benefited Marcus Smart’s YounGameChanger Foundation. Smart said helping sick children is a cause that hits close to home for him.

“I lost my oldest brother to cancer, so I feel what they’re going through and everything and all the emotions that they’re feeling, so it’s very perosnal for me,” said Smart.

Joining Smart at the event was his teammate Jaylen Brown.

“He didn’t have to show up but he did, so it felt good and it means a lot,” said Smart.

The night featured an auction for sports memorabilia, including a basketball signed by the whole Celtics team and autographed cleats from Tom Brady. The items helped raise thousands of dollars for Smart’s foundation.

