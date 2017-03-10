Martellus Bennett signs with Green Bay Packers

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - Tight end Martellus Bennett is heading to the Green Bay Packers after a season and Super Bowl win with the Patriots.

Bennett spent the season catching passes from quarterback Tom Brady, proving to be a suitable backup for Rob Gronkowski, who missed most of the season after back surgery. Bennett also dealt with injuries but finished the season with a career-high seven touchdowns.

Bennett also shined in the community, donating books to a school in Roxbury. He also donated pillows to patients recovering from heart surgery at Boston Children’s Hospital and even visited children at the hospital in a Pokemon costume. He said on Twitter he will continue to work with the hospital.

Bennett tweeted his thanks to New England this week, saying, “Thank you for the good times. To infinity and beyond…” He also celebrated his move to Green Bay with a tweet full of cheese emojis.

🧀🧀🧀🧀🧀🧀🧀🧀🧀🧀🧀🧀🧀🧀🧀🧀🧀🧀🧀🧀🧀🧀🧀🧀🧀🧀🧀🧀🧀🧀🧀🧀🧀🧀🧀🧀🧀🧀🧀🧀🧀🧀🧀🧀🧀🧀🧀🧀🧀🧀🧀🧀🧀🧀🧀🧀🧀🧀🧀🧀🧀🧀🧀🧀🧀🧀🧀🧀🧀🧀🧀🧀🧀🧀🧀🧀🧀🧀! — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) March 11, 2017

