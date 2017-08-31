Mayor Walsh catches up with David Ortiz in ‘Chilling and Grilling’ series

BOSTON (WHDH) — Mayor Marty Walsh met up with former Red Sox player David Ortiz as part of his “Chilling and Grilling” YouTube series.

Walsh’s series has the mayor meeting up with Bostonians who are making a difference for a personal barbecue together. The inaugural episode featured Ortiz as the two grilled up some burgers outside Fenway Park for some lucky Red Sox fans.

Walsh asked Ortiz about life after baseball and about his children’s foundation, which provides medical care to the children in Boston and the Dominican Republic, where Ortiz is from. Big Papi also spoke about his time with the Red Sox and how special Boston is to him.

Ortiz told Walsh when he first joined the Red Sox, he never expected to have his number retired and a bridge named after him so soon after retiring. When asked if he misses playing baseball, Ortiz said he will always miss the game.

“We all know that you’re not gonna play the game forever, so the game never walks away from you,” said Ortiz.

Ortiz spoke about how much he loves Boston and said the city and its fans are why he had such an incredible career.

“Boston fans, in every sport, at every level, have to be the best fans worldwide,” said Ortiz. “I got connected with it and that’s why I had the career I had.”

Walsh made sure to ask Ortiz how he takes his iced coffee — Ortiz said he likes caramel in his.

Watch Walsh and Ortiz’s Chilling and Grilling episode:

