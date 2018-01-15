MINNESOTA, MN (WHDH) — A Vikings super fan enjoyed her first playoff game ever.

The Vikings personally invited Grandma Millie to attend Sunday’s game as an early birthday gift. She turns 100 years old this year.

During the game, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell gave Grandma Millie two tickets to Super Bowl 52.

The Vikings won Sunday’s Thriller against the New Orleans Saints 29-24.

