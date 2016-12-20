Red Sox trade Clay Buchholz to Phillies

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Red Sox have traded pitcher Clay Buchholz to the Philadelphia Phillies.

Buchholz, 32, was a first-round pick by the Red Sox in the 2005 draft. He made his debut with the team in 2007 and has compiled a record of 81-61 with a 3.96 ERA over 1,167.2 innings.

In 2016, Buchholz struggled to start the season and was eventually demoted to the bullpen before finishing the season again in the starting rotation. He finished 8-10 with a 4.78 ERA.

The Red Sox will receive minor leaguer Josh Tobias in return. Tobias, a 5-foot-9 second baseman, was drafted in the 10th round of the 2015 MLB Draft.

Buchholz is scheduled to make 13.5 million dollars in 2017.

