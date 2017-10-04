WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — The New England Patriots are celebrating the inaugural flight of their very own Boeing 767.

The team will be at T.F. Green Airport in Rhode Island Wednesday heading to Florida, where they’ll play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Thursday night.

They’ll take their customized aircraft, which is painted with the team’s logo and red-white-and-blue colors, and also includes the Pats’ five Lombardi trophies painted on the tail.

In a video the team posted on Twitter , Jim Nolan, chief operating officer of Gillette Stadium, explains that the team is now able to bring all their people and equipment on every trip. He says they’ve retrofitted the interior to install the widest and largest seats the plane can handle. They’ve also added five inches of legroom beyond what a typical first-class seat has.

