New England Patriots show off customized Boeing 767

WARWICK, R.I. (WHDH/AP) — The New England Patriots are celebrating the inaugural flight of their very own Boeing 767.

The Patriots were at T.F. Green Airport in Rhode Island on Wednesday before taking their customized aircraft to Florida, where they play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday.

The plane is painted with the team’s logo amid red-white-and-blue colors. It also has the team’s five Lombardi trophies painted on the tail.

In a video posted online, Gillette Stadium Chief Operating Officer Jim Nolan explains the team can now bring all its people and equipment on every trip. He says they’ve installed the widest and largest seats the plane can handle and added five inches of legroom beyond a typical first-class seat.

Team president Jonathan Kraft says the spacious jetliner will help his players recover faster and hopefully win more games.

“We have about six inches of extra leg room than a normal first class,” Kraft said.

The plane comes equipped with a slew of USB ports, lightning fast internet and flat screen monitors.

The team has two of the planes and will use one as a backup. No other NFL team owns a plane.

