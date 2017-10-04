New NHL team in Vegas donates $300K to shooting victims and first responders

LAS VEGAS (WHDH) — The NHL’s newest team, the Las Vegas Golden Knights, is helping the community heal in the wake of the mass shooting at a country music concert.

The Golden Knights’ owner donated $300,000 to the victims and first responders. Some players visited the Las Vegas Police headquarters Wednesday to thank first responders. They also plan on visiting blood banks and families of the victims.

The Golden Knights will be honoring victims of the shooting at their season opener this week.

