(WHDH) — The NFL 2017-18 season started just one month ago but fans are already looking forward to the Super Bowl.

The league is set to give away 500 tickets to this year’s Super Bowl.

Over 250 tickets will be given away by the various teams during tailgates or competitions.

Additional tickets will be given to fans by nominee’s of the Walter Peyton Man of the Year Award.

Nearly 200 tickets will be given out at events, youth clinics and through social media.

