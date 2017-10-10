NFL Network: Brady misses practice with shoulder sprain

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - The NFL Network is reporting that Tom Brady, who missed Tuesday’s practice ahead of the Patriots’ game against the New York Jets, has a sprained shoulder.

NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport tweeted that Brady suffered what is believed to be an AC joint sprain in his non-throwing (left) shoulder.

Rapoport added in the tweet that Brady says he’ll be able to play.

The “slight injury,” Rapoport says, is one that Brady has had before and should be able to play through, and there’s no reason to believe that anything would change against the Jets.

The Patriots, at 3-2, are tied with two other teams — the Bills and the Jets — for first place in the AFC East.

Brady this season has thrown for 1,702 yards and 11 touchdowns to just one interception. He has been named AFC Offensive Player of the Week twice this year.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)