NFL rulebook: Players not required to stand for anthem

(WHDH) — Much controversy has surrounded the issue of athletes in the National Football League not standing for the National Anthem before games.

Now, several comments have started circulating on social media, falsely claiming that the NFL has a specific rule that requires players to stand for the National Anthem.

In a popular post circulating on social media, a fake NFL rule states:

The specific rule pertaining to the national anthem is found on pages A62-63 of the league rulebook. It states:

“The National Anthem must be played prior to every NFL game, and all players must be on the sideline for the National Anthem.

“During the National Anthem, players on the field and bench area should stand at attention, face the flag, hold helmets in their left hand, and refrain from talking. The home team should ensure that the American flag is in good condition. It should be pointed out to players and coaches that we continue to be judged by the public in this area of respect for the flag and our country. Failure to be on the field by the start of the National Anthem may result in discipline, such as fines, suspensions, and/or the forfeiture of draft choice(s) for violations of the above, including first offenses.”

However, the NFL’s 2017 Official Playing Rules posted on the league’s website show no such rule. In fact, the rulebook makes no mention of the National Anthem whatsoever, and pages A62-63 do not, in fact, exist.

Some social media posts have suggested that the NFL should adopt a rule similar to that of the National Basketball Association, which does require its players to stand for the playing of the National Anthem.

According to page 61 of the 2016-2017 NBA rulebook , “players, coaches and trainers are to stand and line up in a dignified posture along the sidelines or on the foul line during the playing of the National Anthem.”

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)