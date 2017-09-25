FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - Former Patriots player Vince Wilfork was busy tailgating before the Pats v. Texans game at Gillette Sunday morning.

Wilfork played in New England as a defensive tackle for 11 seasons before heading to Houston to play for the Texans for two seasons.

He said that throughout his 13-season career, he always wanted to tailgate prior to a game. Wilfork determined that would be the first thing he did once he retired.

At Gillette today, Wilfork said, “No better time to be back at Gillette Stadium, where I started and ended my career, and two teams I played for. Great organizations, the Texans and Patriots. It’s an unbelievable feeling to be back here among fans that I played in front of, home and away with the Houston Texans and New England Patriots. It’s an honor.”

FIRED UP! Official retirement tailgate w/ my @Kingsford family going down Sunday in New England. No more cleats, it’s time for smoked meats — Vince Wilfork (@wilfork75) September 19, 2017

